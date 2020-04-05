Coronavirus: Independent Aberdeen gym leading online gym classes

An independent Aberdeen gym is running virtual classes to keep people engaged and active during the lockdown.

Exercise is often used as a stress-buster but now more than ever it has been emphasised how important it is for people’s mental and physical health.

Warehouse Health Club in Aberdeen is hoping to make a difference in the local community by running online workouts with its instructors taking part.

Director Kerry Smith has been “humbled” by the response so far and is happy she has been able to reach out to people.

Anyone can join in via their Facebook page for free, but some non-members got in touch to ask if they could contribute because they were regularly taking part.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up for anyone wishing to donate, which can be found on the gym’s Facebook page.

