Coronavirus increase among students as 122 cases confirmed at Aberdeen University

A total of 122 cases of coronavirus have now been identified within the Aberdeen University student population.

A team consisting of various partners from NHS Grampian, Aberdeen University, Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland, confirmed a rise of 15 new cases since Friday.

A spokesman for the incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 122 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population. This figure includes those living in various locations, including university halls of residence, private flats and private halls elsewhere.

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”

The latest figures emerged as principal George Boyne came under fire for travelling to Wales over the weekend.

Prof Boyne made the 480-mile journey south on Friday for a “private health matter” before taking residence at his family home, which is currently occupied by his son.

In a written apology e-mailed to students and staff he wrote: “On Friday I travelled down to Wales for a private health matter, to see a consultant I have been seeing for some time.

“For the purposes of the visit I have been staying at our house in Wales which is occupied by our son. As I have reduced immunity, it felt like the safest option to be in our house, rather than in a hotel.

“It has been suggested to me that this may be not be in line with local guidance. I have checked the position with South Wales Police and have been advised that they will not be taking any action.

“However I sincerely apologise for any concern this may cause. I have informed the senior governor of the University of Aberdeen.”