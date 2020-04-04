Coronavirus: Hubs across Aberdeen help children access free school meals

Dedicated hubs across Aberdeen are helping children continue to access free school meals.

The latest figures show more than 650 pupils attended the centres daily in Aberdeen last week, with 550 of those attending as they were eligible for free school meals.

More than 100 children of key workers also attended.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced its 17 childcare hubs set up in primary schools across the area will operate with extended hours from next week.

From Monday and throughout the Easter break the hubs will open between 7.30am and 6.45pm from Monday to Friday.

From April 20 they will operate between the same times seven days a week.

Aberdeen City Council already offers extended hours for its key worker hubs.

A total of 19 centres – schools, early learning centres and other facilities – are being used across the city to accommodate youngsters whose parents are on the front line battling Covid-19.

And 170 education staff, including teachers, early learning practitioners and support staff, went to work across the city.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We have put six of our schools into operation as education hubs for children of key-workers, including hospital staff, as part of the city’s coordinated work to ensure essential services are maintained during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have good uptake on this offering and we would like to thank the staff volunteers who have stepped up to help run the hubs during this challenging period.”

On the same day, 107 children attended education hubs in Angus, supported by 80 staff.

No figures were available for Aberdeenshire Council, but education and children’s services chairwoman Gillian Owen said: “Our primary focus must be doing what we can as a council to support the effort in minimising the coronavirus in our communities.

“I would like to thank parents, carers and guardians in Aberdeenshire for their cooperation and patience in looking after their children whilst the majority of schools have been closed.

“I am also grateful for childminders and funded partner providers who have continued to offer childcare services during these uncertain times.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: