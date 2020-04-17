Coronavirus: Housebuilder donates defibrillators to charity

A housebuilder has donated a number of defibrillators to help with the fight against Covid-19.

Barratt Developments has donated 400 of the life-saving equipment from its sites across the UK towards St Andrew’s First Aid in Scotland and St John Ambulance in England.

Barratt Homes North Scotland, which is based in Balmedie, has given nine defibrillators from its head office and construction sites to St Andrew’s First Aid, which is a dedicated first aid charity.

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt Homes North Scotland, said: “St Andrew’s First Aid is on the frontline supporting the NHS and helping save lives.

“We are pleased to be able to donate this equipment where it is urgently needed. Community and collective efforts are vital during these unprecedented times so we want to play our part in the fight against Covid-19.”

