Coronavirus: Home working to stay for now, but urgent dental care to restart

Home working will stay the default position for those who can.

But indoor (non-office) workplaces can resume from June 29 once relevant guidance is implemented, including factories, warehouses, labs and research facilities.

However, this excludes indoor workplaces due to open in phase three such as non-essential offices and call-centres.

Also announced by the First Minister as part of phase two, was that the construction sector is allowed to kick-start the remaining phases of its “phased return” from Monday.

Accommodation can be provided for those required to stay away from home for work purposes from Monday.

Also restarting from Monday will be professional sports, with public health restrictions remaining in place.

Dental practices will also reopen to see patients with urgent care needs from Monday.

Likewise places of worship will also open for individual prayer or contemplation.

A relaxation on restrictions on housing moves will begin from June 29. Travel to a second home for essential maintenance would be possible.

Playgrounds and outdoor sports courts will reopen from June 29.

Zoos and garden attractions can open for local access only on this date (broadly within five miles) in this phase.

The announcement also revealed that marriages, civil partnerships and other types of ceremonies to take place with minimal number of attendees and outdoors only from June 29.

Registration offices will open for high priority tasks from the same date.

