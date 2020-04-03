Coronavirus: Home deliveries reach first north-east residents

Those in the north-east most at risk of contracting Covid-19 have begun receiving home deliveries of essential groceries.

Letters have been issued by the Scottish Government to those who are at greatest risk of infection, offering guidance and information about the support available.

The letters also include access to home deliveries via a text message service. Those who have already signed up have been sent messages with the option of beginning their deliveries from today.

Packages include soup, pasta, rice, fruit, vegetables, tea, coffee and biscuits. Toiletries such as shower gel and toilet roll are also included.

Those who are classed as high-risk but do not have access to a mobile phone can register through Aberdeenshire Council’s main switchboard.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “The community spirit shown here in Aberdeenshire East and across the north-east over the last few weeks has been absolutely amazing.

“I have been blown away by the number of people who have gotten in touch wanting to make a difference in their community.

“Many are already helping isolating neighbours by collecting shopping and medicines and running errands. It’s great to see.

“It is vital that as the spread of this virus continues we ensure those who are most at risk have access to the support they need when they need it.

“I would encourage any constituent who receives a letter from the Scottish Government, and requires support, to sign up to the service immediately to make sure they are fully stocked with essential items.

“We have to prioritise those most in need, and by continuing to work together we can ensure everyone in our community remains safe.”

To register without a mobile phone, call 03456 081208.

