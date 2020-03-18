Coronavirus: Here are the north-east schools closed today

Several north-east schools have closed their doors this morning due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the schools currently closed in Aberdeenshire (no schools in Aberdeen are closed today):

Alford Primary School

A statement from the school said: “Due to the change in guidance for people who should now practice social distancing/self isolation, it has been necessary to close Alford Primary School to all pupils and staff from Wedneday 18 March 2020, due to staff shortages.

“There have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) in either staff or pupils at Alford Primary School.

“Whilst I understand this will cause disruption for many families, I hope that you will understand the need to support everyone during this time.

“We will advise separately where to access learning materials for all pupils in due course. Staff will work from home to prepare those learning materials for pupils.”

Elgin High School

Head teacher Hugh McCulloch said: “I apologise for the late notice and any inconvenience caused.

“Students in S1, S2 and S3 should remain off school until further notice.

“I will update you with further information as soon as possible including student access to resources and work online.

“Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Barthol Chapel School near Oldmeldrum is closed due to a critical staffing situation.

A statement from head teacher Adrian Anderson said: “In response to the critical staffing situation at Barthol Chapel School, the decision has been made to close the school to all indefinitely.

“I have taken this decision due to guidance for people who should now practice social distancing/self isolation. Can I please take this opportunity to reassure you that we do not have any confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our school community.

“I am extremely sympathetic to the challenges that this presents to you as parent and carers but as you will appreciate, these are unprecedented and challenging times and I must act in the best interests of the health and safety of children and my staff.”

Tullynessle Nursery

The nursery isclosed today due to staffing shortages. The main school is open.

Dunnottar School is closed to everyone due to the critical staffing situation.

A statement from the school said: “In response to the critical staffing situation at Dunnottar School, the decision has been made to close the school to all indefinitely. I have taken this decision due to guidance for people who should now practice social distancing/self-isolation.”