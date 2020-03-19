Coronavirus: Here are all the north-east schools closed or partially closed today

Several north-east schools have closed their doors this morning due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the schools currently closed in Aberdeenshire:

Alford Primary School

A statement from the school said: “School Closed to Everyone ( Due to contuing staff shortages, the school and nursery will remain closed on Thursday 19th March 2020. All parents should now have received communication regarding home learning for their child via their prefered choice (either electronic or paper copies). Staff will continue to work from home on agreed tasks.)

Barthol Chapel School

A statement from the school said: “School Closed to Everyone (In response to the critical staffing situation at Barthol Chapel School, the decision has been made to close Barthol Chapel School to all. I have taken this decision due to guidance for people who should now practice social distancing/self-isolation. Can I please take this opportunity to reassure you that we do not have any confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our school community. I am extremely sympathetic to the challenges that this presents to you as parents and carers but as you will appreciate, these are unprecedented and challenging times and I must act in the best interests of the health and safety of children and my staff. Mr Adrian Anderson, Head Teacher)”

Elrick School

A statement from the school said: “School Closed to Everyone (School Closed to Everyone ( Due to staff shortages, the school and nursery will be closed from Thursday 19th March 2020. All pupils will receive communication regarding home learning activities.)”

Fraserburgh Academy

A statement from the school said: “Partial Closure for Pupils ( Fraserburgh Academy will be closed to all S1, S2 and S3 pupils on Thursday 19th and Friday 20th March 2020 but will remain open for all S4, S5 and S6 pupils on both days. This is due to teacher absence as per guidance on social distancing and self isolation. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in school. Staff are currently preparing online work for S1-S3 pupils and details of how to access this is on the school website. S1 – S3 pupils will be expected to complete the work assinged by their teachers. This situation will be reviewed and updates on this situation will be posted on the school website and social media.)”

Gordon Schools (The)

A statement from the school said: “Partial Closure for Pupils (Following the First Minister’s announcement at lunchtime yesterday, The Gordon Schools will close to all pupils from Monday March 23rd until further notice. We will be closed to all S1-3 pupils on Thursday 19th and Frdiay 20th March. We need to close initially to S1-3 due to our reduced staffing levels at this time. S4-6 pupils who feel it is safe to attend will follow their normal timetable on Thursday and Friday. We may be able to supplement or adapt this to overtake outstanding SQA coursework and assessment deadlines. Please come to school prepared to work on any SQA subjects on each of the next 2 days. S3 pupils sitting Natiional 5 language exams are also welcome to attend. Should you have difficulty in making suitable arrangements for your S1-3 child/children to remain at home, we will be able to make provision for a small number of pupils. If your child comes to school, they should go to the Assembly Hall at 8.55am to be registered. The canteen will be open on Thursday and Friday for all S1-6 pupils who are in reciept of Free School Meals (this includes breakfast clib and lunch). We will of course keep you informed as the situation develops. Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.)”

Inverurie Academy

A statement from the school said: “Partial Closure for Pupils ( Inverurie Academy will be open to S4-S6 students only on Thursday 19th March and Friday 20th March 2020 as a result of staffing availability. S1-S3 students should not attend. Further information to follow regards the longer term plans.)”

Kemnay Academy

A statement from the school said: “Partial Closure for Pupils ( On Thursday 19th March the school will remain open to all pupils, however on Friday 20th March the school will NOT be open to pupils in S1/S2/S3. Senior phase (S4/S5/S6) ONLY should attend. Parents should continue to adhere to the national current advice on COVID 19. Please continue to advise/update the school in regards to pupil absence. The school would hope that this allows parents/carers to plan for partial school closure tomorrow and whole school closure from Mon 23rd March. Further information will be shared with you at the earliest opportunity.)”

Mearns Academy

A statement from the school said: “Partial Closure for Pupils ( School Closed to S1-S3 pupils for the remainder of the week. The school will remain open to all pupils in S4-S6 to support pupils in preparing for SQA exams. We are also working to support pupils who are vulnerable and pupils whose parents are delivering essential frontline services.)”

Portlethen Academy

A statement from the school said: “Partial Closure for Pupils ( Pupils in S4 to S6 will have timetabled lessons as usual. Thursday 19 March School will be closed to all pupils in S1 to S3. However, should you have difficulty in making suitable arrangements for your child/children to remain at home, we will be able to make provision for a small number of pupils. If your child comes to school, they should go to the Canteen Area at 8.45am to be registered. Friday 20th March School will be closed to all pupils in S1 to S3. School will close to all pupils from 3.30pm on Friday 20 March 2020 until further notice We will focus our energies on S4-6 SQA work over the next 2 days.)”

Tarland School

A statement from the school said: “Partial Closure for Pupils ( The Nursery is closed to everyone. This us due to staff having to self-isolate alongside other family members following guidance. The Nursery will be closed from now on, reopening when the school does.)”

Turriff Academy

A statement from the school said: “Partial Closure for Pupils (Students in S1, S2 and S3 should not attend Turriff Academy from Thursday 19th March until further notice. Information has been sent to parents and can be found on the schoool website: www.turriff.aberdeenshire.sch.uk)”

Udny Green School

A statement from the school said: “School Closed to Everyone ( In response to the critical staffing at Udny Green School, the decision has been made to close the school to all until further notice. Can I take this opportunity to reassure you that we do not have any confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our school community. Children should access their learning through glow.)”

Westhill Academy

A statement from the school said: “Partial Closure for Pupils ( Following the First Minister’s announcement at lunchtime today, Westhill Academy will be closed to all S1-3 pupils on Thursday 19 th and Friday 20 th March. We will close to all pupils from Monday 23 rd March until further notice. We need to close initially to S1-3 due to our reduced staffing levels at this time. S4-6 pupils will follow their normal timetable on Thursday and Friday, but we may be able to supplement or adapt this to overtake outstanding SQA coursework and assessment deadlines, so they should come to school prepared to work on any of their SQA subjects on each of the next two days. We will of course keep you informed as the situation develops. Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.)”

Dunnottar School

A statement from the school said: “In response to the critical staffing situation at Dunnottar School, the decision has been made to close the school to all indefinitely. I have taken this decision due to guidance for people who should now practice social distancing/self-isolation. Can I please take this opportunity to reassure you that we do not have any confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our school community. I am extremely sympathetic to the challenges that this presents to you as parent and carers but as you will appreciate, these are unprecedented and challenging times and I must act in the best interests of the health and safety of children and my staff. (Updated – Thursday 19th March 2020.)”