Coronavirus: Here are all the north-east schools closed or partially closed today

Several north-east schools have closed their doors this morning due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the schools currently closed in Aberdeenshire:

Alford Academy

Partial Closure for Pupils ( Friday 20 March 2020 – Alford Academy is open to S4-S6 pupils only.)

Alford Primary School

School Closed to Everyone ( Due to continued staff shortages, the school and nursery will remain closed to all on Friday 20th March 2020. )

Barthol Chapel School

School Closed to Everyone (Barthol Chapel School will remain closed on Friday 20th March due to the critical staffing situation.)

Fraserburgh Academy

Partial Closure for Pupils (Fraserburgh Academy will again be closed for all S1, S2 and S3 pupils on Friday 20 March 2020. This is due to staffing issues as a result of COVID-19 guidance regarding self isolation. The school will be open for S4, S5 and S6 learners and in light of today’s statement by the Education Secretary it is important that these learners attend school for information regarding completion of course work and future online teaching. Further guidance on both matters will be issued in due course through the school website and social media channels.)

Gordon Schools (The)

Partial Closure for Pupils (We will be closed to all S1-3 pupils today, Friday 20th March. We need to close initially to S1-3 due to our reduced staffing levels at this time. S4-6 pupils who feel is is safe to attend and have SQA coursework to complete should attend. Please come to school prepared to work on any of your SQA subjects. S3 pupils who have National 5 work to complete are also welcome to attend. Should you have difficluty in making suitable arrangements for your S1-3 child/children to remain at home, we will be able to make provision for a small number of pupils. If your child comes to school, they should go to the Assembly Hall at 8.55am to be registered. The canteen will be open for all S1-6 pupils who are in receipt of Free School meals (this includes breakfast club and lunch). We will update before Monday regarding any S4-6 pupils who may have the opportunity to complete further necessary coursework/assessments next week. We will of course keep you informed as the situation develops. Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.)

Inverurie Academy

Partial Closure for Pupils ( Inverurie Academy will be closed to students in S1, S2 and S3 on Friday 20th March 2020. The school will open for students in S4, S5 and S6 who can safely attend. Please continue to follow NHS guidance in regards wellbeing, and take care of yourselves and your families. Further information will continue to be issued to parents/carers on next steps as these very challenging circumstances evolve.)

Meldrum Academy

Partial Closure for Pupils ( Meldrum Academy will be open for S4, S5 and S6 pupils only on Friday 20th March. Further information will be issued to all parents regarding distance learning for all pupils during this challenging time.)

Peterhead Academy

Partial Closure for Pupils ( Due to ongoing announcements from the Scottish Government, Peterhead Academy will be open to S4-S6 pupils only on Friday 20 March. S1-S3 pupils should check Teams for direction.)

Tullynessle Nursery

Partial Closure for Pupils ( Nursery is closed to all pupils. The main school is open.)

Turriff Academy

Partial Closure for Pupils ( Turriff Academy is open for S4 to S6 pupils only.)

Udny Green School

School Closed to Everyone (In response to the critical staffing situation at Udny Green School, the decision has been made to close the school until further notice. Can I please take this opportunity to reassure you that we do not have any confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our school community. Children can access their learning through glow.)