Coronavirus: Hairdressers urged to sign up to national scheme to help NHS staff

Hairdressers and beauticians are being urged to join a nationwide scheme to help NHS staff after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Known as Beauty For Heroes, the scheme has been set up to provide NHS nurses and doctors with a range of free beauty treatments, which will be carried out following the ongoing lockdown period.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Open to hairdressers, beauticians and eyelash and nail technicians across the country, those participating will be required to detail the free services on offer on a voucher card to show their support for NHS staff.

The vouchers can then be printed and delivered to hospitals across the UK for doctors and nurses to fill out and keep during the coming months.

Voucher cards are available to access on the Beauty For Heroes Facebook group.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.