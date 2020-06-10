Coronavirus: Further work under way to adapt Aberdeen city centre to social distancing rules

Further works have begun on Union Street and surrounding areas to ensure social distancing is possible in Aberdeen city centre.

Aberdeen City Council was awarded a £1.76 million grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to carry out the works.

A large section of Union Street between Market Street and Bridge Street has already been closed to traffic, giving pedestrians the freedom of the entire width of the road to move around without getting too close to others.

And now work is under way on further measures to support physical distancing on the city’s main street and surrounding streets, including temporary pedestrianisation, pavement widening, and bike lanes.

Work which started yesterday includes the installation of new signs, hard barriers, double yellow lines, along with removing irrelevant signs and adding cones to streets in Chapel Street, Rose Street and Thistle Street, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill and Union Street to widen pavements.

The work which began yesterday will initially focus on Thistle Street, Bon Accord Street and Schoolhill.

Additional sections of road in these areas will be pedestrianised. The areas will be pedestrianised at all times and service vehicles only will be allowed access on these pedestrianised areas from 6pm to 10am. Regular traffic will not be allowed at any time.

City centre traffic must re-route to free up carriageway space for businesses, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey in advance by taking appropriate routes which avoid Union Street to access city centre car parks.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman councillor Sandra MacDonald said: “As we move closer towards phase two of the release of lockdown we want to be prepared as best we can to look out for residents and workers and those who want to come and shop and have a look around the city centre because we want to keep them safe.

“It’s all about keeping the public safe.”

She said the council was helping to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in the north-east.

She added: “I think the measures we’re putting in place in the city centre and around the city, whether it’s shopping area or leisure and parks, are all designed to help the NHS to help us all to keep these figures low.

“I have nothing but praise to say about the way the NHS, particularly in the north-east, has risen to the challenges.”

