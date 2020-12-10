Four more deaths linked to Covid in north-east as number of cases rises by almost 70

Four people have died and nearly 70 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been four deaths in Aberdeenshire in the past day

A further 63 cases were also confirmed in the region in the same period.

Across Scotland 933 new cases were reported with 50 more deaths.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 103,305, with the new cases representing 4.7% of new tests.

A total of 1,245,059 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,141,754 were confirmed negative.

A total of 984 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 52 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Of these patients, 61 are in NHS Grampian – with five in intensive care.

More coronavirus stories