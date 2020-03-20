Coronavirus: Foster carers wanted for dogs if owners go into hospital

Foster carers are being sought for dogs belonging to people who have been taken into hospital as a result of the pandemic.

Karen Fairclough, founder of Until Every Dog has a Home, near Turriff, wants people to offer their homes and create a “network” of suitable addresses.

Ms Fairclough said: “The conflict between receiving medical treatment and having to leave your pets to receive it is very common.

“I’ve been in that situation myself, having to refuse medical help because I simply can’t be away from the dogs.

“We can’t do this without people opening up their homes and hearts to both the dogs and their human guardians.

“It’s time for people to pull together.”

People should look at the guidelines on the Until Every Dog has a Home website or Facebook page and contact them directly.

