Coronavirus: Former north-east cop forced to call off service for tragic PC Yvonne Fletcher

A former policeman from the north-east has been forced to cancel a service marking the anniversary of his colleague’s death – but still plans to make a lone visit to her memorial stone.

John Murray, who is originally from Bucksburn, was standing beside PC Yvonne Fletcher when she was fatally wounded by a bullet fired from a window of the Libyan Embassy in London on April 17 1984.

She died in hospital a short time later at the age of just 25.

The last words she heard were Mr Murray’s vowing to her that the person responsible would be brought to justice.

No one has ever been convicted of the shooting, although the family of PC Fletcher received compensation from the Libyan government.

However, lawyers acting for Mr Murray have mounted civil proceedings against a Libyan man, Saleh Mabrouk.

Mr Murray, who left Aberdeen at the age of 16 to join the Metropolitan Police, has organised a number of memorial services to mark the anniversaries of his colleague’s death, and had hoped to hold another this year in St James’s Square in London.

Unfortunately that service has had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I was expecting a large attendance again this year, due to my impending high court civil case against Saleh Mabrouk.

“However, due to the current health crisis, I have had to cancel the memorial service. It is with a very heavy heart that I have been forced to make this decision, but I must, and will follow the government advice.”

Mr Murray, who now lives in Chingford, said he is still planning to pay tribute to PC Fletcher on the 36th anniversary of her death later this month.

He said: “It is my intention to attend Yvonne’s memorial stone alone on the April 17 and simply lay some flowers and say a few words, as I have said, I have never missed the anniversary of her murder, and I will not do so now.”

Speaking about the traumatic experience that day, he previously said: “When Yvonne was shot I was standing next to her, and it was me who went with her in the ambulance when she was taken to hospital.

“Throughout the morning, we had swapped places four or five times and if we had swapped one more time it would have been me.

“It was a horrendous experience to go through and for a long time I felt it should have been me instead of her.

“When we were in the ambulance I told her I would get justice, and those were the last words she heard.

“Ever since that point I have been campaigning.”