Coronavirus: Former Dons star stranded overseas calling on Government to fly Britons home

A former Aberdeen footballer and Scotland international has called on the Government to do more to help Britons stranded abroad.

David Robertson, 51, is currently in the Indian city of Srinagar, where he is the manager of Real Kashmir FC.

All flights in and out of the subcontinent have been stopped amid the coronavirus outbreak.

And that has left David, his wife Kym, 50, and 25-year-old son Mason – who plays under his dad – thousands of miles from the rest of their family at home.

Now, with interstate borders shut and David’s parents battling ill health at home in Aberdeen, the former defender has urged the government to follow the lead of other countries and do everything in its power to get its citizens home.

He said: “In India there is a 21-day lockdown and we are five or six days into that now.

“The owner of the club, who also owns the hotel I stay in, put the place into lockdown.

“All the borders between the states are closed and there is not much food. It’s not run out but it won’t be long until it happens.

“We have got our parents back home and we’re particularly concerned about my mum because she is going through chemotherapy at the minute and being far away is a real worry.

“The situation is bad enough but being in a foreign country so far from home makes it worse.

“Two of our kids, Jordan and Chelsea, are also still at home. Jordan was actually in Mexico but managed to get the last flight back to the UK.”

David, who also played for Rangers and Leeds United, added: “The UK Government has been slow to react compared to other countries. Other countries who have people in the region have been trying to arrange evacuation flights.

“It’s worrying when you see other countries helping their citizens. The government needs to get it done quickly.

“I am sure they have a good enough relationship with the Indian government.

“A lot of people are in a similar position to us. You phone the Foreign Office but you have to wait on the phone for half an hour or 40 minutes and then you get told to look at the website.”

The Robertsons, who live in Cults, are being assisted by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, who has written to foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Mr Flynn said: “David’s case is not unusual but serves to once again highlight the sheer ineptitude of the Foreign Office.All measures should be looked at to charter aircraft to ensure UK nationals return home.

“I’ve written to the UK Government to argue this case and I have been very clear that we need decisive action from the Foreign Office.

“The UK Government must step up to the plate and help folk like David return home safely.”

Mr Raab announced on Monday a £75 million funding package to get stranded Brits home. A number of airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to transport people back to the UK, while charter flights will also be arranged if no routes are available.

Mr Raab said: “This is a worrying time for many British citizens travelling abroad.

“We’ve already worked with airlines and governments to enable hundreds of thousands to return home on commercial flights and we will keep as many of those options open as possible.

“Where commercial flights are not possible, we will build on the earlier charter flights we organised back from China, Japan, Cuba, Ghana and Peru.

“The arrangements agreed today will provide a clearer basis to organise special charter flights where Britons find themselves stranded.

“Our priority will always be the most vulnerable.”

