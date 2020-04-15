Coronavirus fears as five residents die at north-east care home

Five residents of a north-east care home have died after falling ill with Covid-19 symptoms, the Evening Express can reveal today.

The residents were being cared for by staff at Wyndwell Nursing Home on Harbour Street in Peterhead when they fell ill.

The operator said another seven residents are also showing symptoms and three staff working at the facility, which is owned by Renaissance Care, are self-isolating at home after testing positive for the virus.

And the owner of another care facility – Kirkburn Care Home in Peterhead – also confirmed residents there had died of Covid-19. It is not known how many residents were affected at the Academy Place facility.

A spokesman from Renaissance Care said staff had worked hard to care for all residents who have developed symptoms.

He said: “Despite the best efforts of our brave and committed staff, five residents at Wyndwell Nursing Home have sadly passed away with symptoms that may be related to Covid-19 over the last several days. Our deepest sympathy is with their families and loved ones at this difficult time. Another seven residents are also currently symptomatic of the virus.

“We are unable to confirm that coronavirus is the cause as we have so far been unable to have residents tested, however three members of the Wyndwell staffing team have tested positive externally for Covid-19 and are now self-isolating.”

Several members of staff at Kirkburn Care Home are also self-isolating due to the virus. It is understood at least two have tested positive.

Today the care provider expressed its condolences to those who had died and stressed that the safety and wellbeing of its residents and staff were its highest priority.

A spokeswoman for Barchester, which owns the home, did not confirm the number of deaths, but said: “The team at Kirkburn Court care home offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends who have lost a loved one in this awful pandemic.

“The home is in regular contact with Health Protection Scotland and the local authority.

“We have some staff who are self-isolating in order to protect our residents and we are managing this appropriately with measures in place to ensure we are delivering the level of care expected.”

Councillor Iain Sutherland, who represents the Peterhead North and Rattray area, said: “It’s really sad to hear that this has happened and it’s upsetting to hear that local folk in the community have passed away from this virus and it makes you more aware of how important it is to stay home.

“I would just urge everybody to stay at home and take every step to protect themselves against this horrible virus.”

The deaths come as Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid contacted health chiefs to voice concern over the impact of Covid-19 cases, as well as a lack of PPE, in care homes.

An Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership spokesman said: : “We are incredibly grateful to all frontline staff who have gone above and beyond over the last few months ensuring everyone in Aberdeenshire receives the care and support they need.”

“We continue to work alongside our partners including NHS Grampian and national suppliers to ensure staff working in the care home sector have the right PPE.

“We are following the most recent national guidance on PPE. We are working with care home providers to monitor the situation daily.”

