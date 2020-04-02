Coronavirus: Entrances to north-east landmark barricaded to prevent walkers
Entrances to Bennachie car parks and visitor centre have been coordinated off in a bid to deter walkers from the area.
The measures have been introduced by Forestry and Land Scotland in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and encourage people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Upon arrival, visitors are met by steel fencing and sign posts displaying warning messages instructing that the area is off limits.
A spokesperson for Forestry and Land Scotland said: “We have closed our car parks following government guidance about avoiding unnecessary travel to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
“The current government requirements are that people primarily stay at home and when they must leave for one of a very few essential reasons – maintain social distance at all times.”
Walking in the forests, although not advised, is still optional as long as social distancing guidelines are adhered to.