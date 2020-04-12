Coronavirus: Emergency eyecare advice for patients

Optometry Scotland is urging people across Aberdeen who require eyecare during the Covid-19 crisis to contact their optician, rather than seeking help from GPs, pharmacies or hospitals.

The majority of community opticians, while not open for routine community eyecare in line with direction from the Scottish Government Health Department, are available for emergency and essential eyecare.

Their services are still available to key workers or anyone whose wellbeing or sight might be damaged if they have to wait.

David Quigley, chairman of Optometry Scotland, said: “The overriding direction for all eyecare professionals is to follow government guidelines in reducing infection risk, so it’s vital that patients across the north-east contact us directly for eyecare advice during this period.”

