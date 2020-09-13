Coronavirus: Eight new cases in Grampian as Scottish total rises by 244

A further eight people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Grampian area.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been a further 244 coronavirus cases recorded since Saturday – this is 3.7% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 259 people are in hospital with a confirmed case of the virus and seven of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

No Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 683,004 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 22,679 were positive and 660,325 were confirmed negative.

A total of 4,274 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital since March 5.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been eight new cases confirmed in the Grampian area since Saturday and 16 coronavirus patients in hospital.

There have now been 2,011 positive cases in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

The largest jump in cases has been recorded in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area where 104 more people have been diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours.

NHS Lanarkshire has also recorded 62 cases since Saturday.

On Saturday, 221 cases were confirmed across Scotland including five in the north-east.