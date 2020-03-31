Coronavirus: Don’t shout at GP surgery staff, say north-east health bosses

Health bosses have reminded north-east residents to have patience with staff at GP surgeries – after it emerged employees were being shouted at.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) said that it understood it was an anxious time for many people due to the Coronavirus outbreak, however staff should not be abused.

A statement from the AHSCP said: “Please, please be patient, our staff are working incredibly hard and do not deserve to be shouted at.

“We understand that this is a very anxious time for all of us and many things have changed very quickly, but our staff are not here for you to unload your frustrations on.

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support in these extraordinary times.”

It has also asked people to be understanding about cancelled GP appointments, and that it will not prescribe paracetamol or inhalers to people “just in case”.