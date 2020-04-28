Coronavirus: Donation boost for Aberdeen FC community trust

The Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) have been given a major cash boost to help their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity has received more than £24,000 from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

Arthur Blank is the owner of Atlanta United, the US football team that announced a strategic partnership with the Dons last November.

Atlanta United president, Darren Eales said: “It has been wonderful to see how Aberdeen FC and its Community Trust have supported and galvanized the Aberdeen community in these difficult times.

“Giving back is one of Atlanta United’s founding pillars, and a core value we share with our partner club. We are delighted to support AFC Community Trust in their great works, and to be able to show our solidarity now, more than ever.”

The funding will be used by AFCCT for a project to support youngsters with mental health problems.

AFCCT chief executive, Liz Bowie, said: “This money from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is being ring‐fenced for our work in helping to educate and support young people deal with their mental health.

“By collaborating with Grassroots Soccer, we have developed the MINDSET programme which has already been trialled in two schools in the city and shire. The impact of this programme has been significant.

“We all know that mental health is going to become even more of an issue as the lock‐down continues and then when we emerge from it. We will be ready to respond due to this generous donation.”

The donation brings the trust’s Covid-19 fund-raising total to over £140,000.

This includes the 10% matched donation from AFC investors on season ticket sales and the success of the Just Giving Page.

To date, the trust has made over 500 deliveries of food and essentials to support 2,318 people of which 1,352 are children. Almost 6,000 fans have received a welfare phone call.

