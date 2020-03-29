Coronavirus: ‘Disgust’ over claims Aberdeen firm terminated workers without option for Government’s support scheme

Workers have said they have been “hung out to dry” and “abandoned” by Bilfinger Salamis after their jobs were cut without the option to use the Government’s coronavirus support scheme.

The Aberdeen-based offshore services firm has terminated workers on fixed-term contracts, according to a series of HR emails seen by Energy Voice.

It is understood this applies to “hundreds” working within the contracting company, which employs more than 2,500 people across north-west Europe.

Bilfinger Salamis has not responded to requests for comment.