Coronavirus: Demand for fresh food deliveries in north-east on the rise

Families are reverting back to “the old days” of milk and fish deliveries to their door as they stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

And the surge in demand doesn’t seem to be slowing down, with many firms now claiming to be busier than ever due to the recent lockdown.

Dairy producer Richard Fisher, the founder of Invercamey Dairy near Fyvie, said: “We’ve seen a big spike but we’re only delivering to local, independent shops right now as we’ve run out of bottles.

“We’ve got 11,000 bottles in circulation and I can’t start doorstep deliveries until I receive the 20,000 additional ones I’ve ordered – which will hopefully come next week.

“I’ve had so many messages asking for this service as people are desperate to get items delivered to their door just now.

“Some shops are taking in around double the amount of milk, if not 40% more than they usually would at the moment.

“We started the glass bottles in February and once the virus took hold our orders have just continuously increased.

“We’re going to be doing doorstep delivery for Fyvie, Rothienorman, Turriff, Banff, Macduff and another route will be Oldmeldrum, Newmachar, Inverurie and Kemnay.

“I hope customers see the hard work the farmers, butchers and food producers have been putting in just now and will continue to support the local businesses after all this.”

For fish firms, the growth in demand online is just as apparent, but there is uncertainty over how long some boats will be able to keep going out to sea following a slump in orders from restaurants and cafes.

Stephen Bruce, owner of Peterhead Fish Company, has also increased his sales in the last few weeks as a result of the current climate.

“I’m doing three times as many deliveries as I’ve ever done before.

“I’ve got my Trawl and Haul click-and-collect service and I’ve been really busy with it.

“Whitefish like haddock and lemon sole have been really popular.”

With food and drink classed as an essential industry, those involved in the supply chain have been asked to stay open during the coronavirus crisis if they can.

But far from it being business as usual, many firms are having to operate as never before as they work to meet new government guidelines over health and safety – and changes in demand.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: