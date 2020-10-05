Coronavirus: Delight as restrictions relaxed for parent and child groups

The relaxation of restrictions to parent and baby groups has been welcomed.

The changes were announced by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing she said the number of adults allowed to attend such a group, with children under the age of 12 months, would double to 10.

Leanne Watt, 37, owns Kids Rocks music story imagination for children from birth until the age of five and runs classes in Aberdeen.

She branded the previous restriction of a maximum of 10 people of all ages with no more than five adults as “bizarre.”

It meant she had to cancel classes across the Granite City but she was also worried about the mental health of parents who relied on the regular meetups.

Classes involve Leanne playing the songs of David Bowie and other rock musicians on guitar to tell stories.

She has 57 youngsters registered for her classes which are held at venues in Altens, Danestone and Kingwells and have been busy rearranging the events in light of the new rules.

Leanne said the changes are a “step in the right direction” for parents and babies although believes it does not dramatically change things for her own business.

She said: “I think this update in guidance for parent and child groups is a step in the right direction and many parents and younger babies will benefit greatly from this change. This change shows that our voices can be heard.

“However, my situation in running Kids Rock generally remains the same as I have mixed ages from birth to five-years-old as do many other groups like mine.

“All I can do going forward is to offer my families shorter sessions with smaller groups. I love my job but this means doing triple the amount of classes going from five to 15 sessions minimum per week.”

Opposition parties and people who run such groups have spoken out in the past week about the measures, which were put in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

As part of the updated guidance, physical distancing should be adhered to while face coverings are to be worn at all times by anyone in the room over five years old.

If babies in the group are over 12 months old, the maximum number of adults remains at five.

Leanne added: “I do understand the importance of doing all we can to control the spread of infection.

“The First Minister said by limiting the number of adults in a room at any one time so as happy as I am that there has been a positive change in our sector.

“If the science behind it shows older children are more of a risk by being more mobile than under one’s then I would completely understand.

“Regardless, this is a positive change and means that our youngest babies and their parents can socialise and find support in a safe space again.”

During the briefing Ms Sturgeon said: “We know that parent and baby groups are vital in supporting health and wellbeing, particularly at the moment, but we also know that any setting where groups of adults come together poses a risk of transmission.

“So what we hope is that this change, while I’m sure not satisfying everybody, will strike a better balance between supporting the wellbeing of new parents and in particular support perinatal mental health while also making sure we are taking appropriate steps to stop the virus spreading.”