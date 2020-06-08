Coronavirus: Crowd barriers and containers to line Aberdeen’s Union Street as next stage of works begin

Barriers and water-filled containers will be put in place within days as part of the next stage of ambitious plans to transform Union Street.

The measures which will be installed to stop vehicles driving down the road’s closed-off section – are expected to be delivered to Aberdeen City Council in the coming days.

The crowd barriers and containers are expected to be put in place on the street towards the end of the week ahead of the planned rollout of phase two of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown, which would allow more non-essential businesses to open.

Space on the street is being reallocated, with bus and cycle lanes being reassigned for use as temporary pavements.

And measures similar to those in place for the Tour Series cycle race or running events in the city are planned.

Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald – who also chairs the regional transport partnership Nestrans – said: “The situation is quite fluid and we have to be flexible about it, but we are looking at the middle of this week for the next phase, which is crowd barriers and things like that coming into place.

“Towards the end of the week we will start to see the cones, which are in place at the moment, replaced by barriers.

“Council officers are working incredibly hard behind the scenes to get the items and materials we need to make this happen.”

Mrs Macdonald added: “The key thing to all of this is communication, communication, communication. It’s particularly important as we hopefully go into the next phase of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown.

“Traffic levels have been low in the last few weeks but we have to be aware that they may pick up over the course of the next while. We need to make sure we are continuing to engage with road users and public transport providers over this, as well as residents and traders in the area.

“We want to get the message out that this is all about physical distancing and keeping people safe from the virus as we start to reopen the city centre.”

The measures are being introduced to create space in order for people to queue for buses and shops, as well as leaving room for those walking.

Cafe culture could also become a feature of the new-look street, with bars and restaurants allowed to install outdoor seating.

Mrs Macdonald said: “Obviously what can be done is dependent on the business but there is going to be space for them to provide outdoor space if they need and want to.

“For example, a restaurant could put tables on the pavement while the bus lane – which has been reallocated for use by pedestrians – could be used by people walking up and down the street.

“It’s not yet clear how many businesses will want to do that – some aren’t yet at the stage of being able to say for definite.

“But it’s important that the option is there for them.”

