Coronavirus: Council provides 340 childcare places to Aberdeen key workers’ children

Hundreds of childcare places have been offered to key workers as schools in Aberdeen have closed their doors.

The city council has offered more than 300 childcare places to the children of key workers with a notification for parents to apply for a spot going out before schools closed.

Angela Scott, the local authority’s chief executive, said in a letter to parents that cover will be provided by education and childcare services staff at locations across Aberdeen.

Once the scheme has the go-ahead from the Care Inspectorate it will be up and running from Monday.

Registration applications for parents who want their children to start next week had to be in by 2.30pm yesterday although the council said they expect to receive more applications in the coming days as part of a “rolling application process”.

Ms Scott said: “It is vital that Aberdeen City Council continue to provide essential services across the city.

“As such, where we can, we are making childcare places available for key workers. 340 childcare places are being offered to key workers during the school closure period. We are also working on plans to increase this number should demand be greater.”

Aberdeenshire Council has also made plans to provide schooling to youngsters with parents classed as being key workers.

The local authority will open primary and secondary schools across the county from Monday to provide teaching and support.

The Scottish Government have set out three tiers of key workers with category one including health and care workers directly supporting the Covid-19 response, care providers, energy suppliers and staff providing learning or childcare for other key workers.

Category two key workers are all other health and care staff as well as emergency service staff and those who support critical national infrastructure.

Key workers in category three are deemed as all those without whom there could be a significant impact nationally.

Councils have been asked by government chiefs to use their definition as a guide and prioritise childcare for key workers.

