Coronavirus: Clarks to shut all stores in UK

Popular shoe shop Clarks has announced it will be closing all stores across the UK and US.

It comes as the coronavirus continues to impact retailers across the country.

In a statement the 195-year-old brand said: “After considerable thought, we have made the decision to temporarily close our Clarks owned and operated store locations in the UK and US.”

Clarks added staff “will receive pay and benefits during this temporary closure”.

Clarks have one store on Union Street, and another in Montrose.

Other brands, including Apple, North Face and Disney have all closed their stores in recent days.