Coronavirus: Childcare offer to north-east key workers

A north-east charity has announced it will offer key workers a childcare service.

The service, based at the Old Baptist Church on Peterhead’s Errol Street, will allow frontline staff in the area to leave their children in able hands as they carry on with their duties during the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme is being developed in collaboration with Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS) and Aberdeenshire Council’s Education Department as a result of the new lockdown measures, which have shut the doors of schools and nurseries across the country. The new programme will offer care to children aged from 6 months to 18 years old, meaning children from families with more than one child can stay together during the day.

Maureen Rennie, FCSS Aberdeenshire manager, said: “This is a great way to support families.”

