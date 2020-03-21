Coronavirus: Chefs help homeless after Aberdeen restaurant closes

When an Aberdeen restaurant was forced to shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, its owner was determined something good would come from it.

So food fan Krish Bhetuwal, from 8848 Indian Restaurant on Union Street, kickstarted his talented team of chefs into action – and whipped up tasty treats for the homeless.

Krish and his colleagues teamed up with Street Friends Aberdeen, which runs a daily soup kitchen from its base in George Street.

Between then they were able to hand out meals for 60 vulnerable and elderly people – and say they are considering doing it again.

“It just felt like the right thing to do,” said Krish, who owns the restaurant.

“The people who took the meals were so pleased and we were happy to help.”

He added: “Street Friends does an amazing job in feeding 80 people a day – and demand on them has gone up in the last week because of the coronavirus.

“The people who are out on the street, or in temporary accommodation, appreciate a meal, but a hot meal is even better, so our contribution seemed useful.”

Explaining why 8848 shut down, Krish said: “We closed on March 16. It wasn’t because of a lack of trade, it was because we’re a relatively small restaurant and we knew we would struggle with things like social distancing requirements.

“I knew of the work of Street Friends and spoke to the chefs and we agreed that helping out would be good.

“We thought we would use our skills and our food stocks.

“The response we got was really heartwarming.

“These are really challenging times and we all have to do what we can to help each other.

“I would like to make meals for homeless people again or perhaps do free deliveries to NHS staff – whatever people need.”

Krish said he does not know how long the restaurant would be closed given the “fast-moving coronavirus situation”.

“It is tough for all businesses at the moment but we will have to see where things are in the next couple of weeks.”

Street Friends co-founder Michelle Houghton said: “The restaurant staff saw one of our social media posts asking for help and supplied us with over 60 portions of Indian curry – it went down a storm.

“Many thanks to all the restaurant for helping our friends – especially at a time when the restaurant is facing its own difficulties with all the closures.”

Street Friends also thanked other organisations that have donated food and drink.

Michelle said: “Starbucks donated lots of snack bags that were filled with paninis, crisps, juice biscuits and chocolate, Costa Coffee donated a delicious toffee cake and Turriff Bowling Club donated a huge pan of broth soup.

“Greggs and Pret a Manger donated a mountain of sandwiches, baguettes, cakes and pastries. We want to thank them all.”

