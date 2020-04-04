Coronavirus: Charity supporting elderly people in north-east needs donations

Age Scotland, which supports elderly people in the north-east and across the country, has launched an emergency fundraising appeal.

The chartity launched the appeal after experiencing an unprecedented demand for its helpline service since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scotland’s leading charity for older people is asking for support to enable it to help more older people through the current crisis and beyond, after receiving a record number of calls for help.

Some older people have become more secluded and lonely.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Age Scotland has seen a tenfold increase in the volume of calls from vulnerable older people and their families to its free helpline, with numbers rising from an average of 70 calls a day to more than 700.

Donations can be made online at age.scot/donate or text AGESCOT to 70490 to donate £10.

