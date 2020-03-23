Coronavirus: Changes to registration services in Aberdeen

Birth registrations in Aberdeen have been suspended until further notice as the council introduce a spate of measures for services due to coronavirus.

Face-to-face still birth and death registrations have also been suspended indefinitely.

The local authority are still awaiting emergency legislation changes about this topic and will update their website when this information is available.

New measures are now in place for civil ceremonies with only a maximum of four people being able to attend a civil ceremony at the registration offices.

This includes the couple and their witnesses.

Pre-booked civil ceremonies must also adhere to the current attendee restrictions of four persons.

Any marriage/civil partnership paperwork which was due for collection (eg schedules) will be from Marischal College.

Notice of marriage or civil partnership can only be accepted by post to Marischal College.

People with their wedding further than six weeks ahead should not send their documentation.

Anyone who wishes to postpone or cancel a marriage or civil partnership ceremony, please contact the office as soon as possible on 01224 522616.

Those who wish to cancel will be entitled to a full refund, or their booking can be held until they have decided on another date.

Citizenship Ceremonies have been postponed until further notice.

Requests for historical certificates are only be available via the council’s online service at present.