Coronavirus: Cash for north-east farmers welcomed

A north-east MSP has welcomed the introduction of farm payment schemes to alleviate coronavirus pressures.

Around 7,000 specialist beef producers will benefit from payments worth around £40 million in the coming weeks.

A further 469 convergence payments worth £768,500 have also been processed this week, mainly for new entrants to farming.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “All of these payments will aid business cash flow, helping to support farmers and crofters to continue to produce the quality meat products that Scotland is globally renowned for.”

He added: “These are unprecedented and difficult times for the whole country and it is vital that we support our farmers and crofters. But we also need to keep the food supply chain moving.”

