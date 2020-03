One more positive coronavirus test has been confirmed in the north-east.

There are now 20 cases in NHS Grampian’s area, up from 19 yesterday.

A total of 8,259 people have now been tested in Scotland with 373 positive cases.

Seven people who were confirmed to have the virus have sadly died.

The health boards with the largest concentrations of confirmed cases are Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Lanarkshire.