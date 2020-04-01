Coronavirus: BP secures jobs for three months amid Covid-19 outbreak

Oil and gas giant BP has said it will safeguard workers’ jobs for the next three months.

The company, which has offices in Aberdeen, said it didn’t want to add a further burden to families during this difficult time.

It also paid tribute to all of the frontline staff working hard to keep members of the public safe and well.

Chief executive Bernard Looney said: “The world is in a fight against Covid-19 and I want to thank all the people looking after us.

“The nurses and doctors, the first responders and the police. The people keeping food shops open and deliveries happening. And also the people we don’t see so much, like those behind the technologies that mean we can stay connected with our loved ones and with our work colleagues.

“Many, many are giving their time and risking their own well-being so that we can stay safe and sound. We rely on them, we are indebted to them, and I want to pay tribute to the sacrifices they are making on our behalf.

“At BP we are mobilising in our own way across the BP world, taking action with three clear objectives: protecting our people; supporting the communities where we live and work; and strengthening our finances.

“Job security is a big worry at this time, so we have taken the decision that for the next three months no BP employees will be laid off as a result of virus-related cost cutting. We simply do not want to add another burden during what is already an incredibly stressful time for individuals and families.”