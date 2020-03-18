Coronavirus: Big-hearted city chef offers home to those in need as Aberdeen battens down the hatches

A big-hearted chef has offered to open up his home to the city’s most vulnerable people as Aberdeen prepares to get through the worst of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Dan Avis, who works for Inspire Catering at Gallowgate College, has offered to do people’s shopping, cook for them, and let them use his city home to eat or wash.

His kind gesture comes amid widespread criticism over a spate of panic buying which has left supermarket shelves empty.

The 20-year-old said: “I want to offer my support to the elderly, homeless and any families in need during this crisis.

“Whether that be doing their shopping for them, cooking for them, or letting them use my home for the evening to wash or to eat.

“I am not worried about the Coronavirus for myself, but I want to help those in need.

“There’s been a lot of selfish behaviour over the past few days with all the panic buying, and it’s the vulnerable among us who suffer the most from this.

“There are a lot of vulnerable people who are going to be in need of help over the coming period.

“It’s not a problem for me to lend a hand to those who are going to need the help.”

Those in need of help can contact Dan on 07983 999575 or danavis99@gmail.com

