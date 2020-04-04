Coronavirus: Archie Foundation warns of likely increase in calls to help children

North-east children’s charity The Archie Foundation has begun preparing for an increase in the number of bereaved children requiring its services.

The organisation helps sick youngsters and their loved ones across the Highlands, Moray, Grampian and Tayside through a variety of schemes.

These include the provision of emergency grants for families who have had to travel to be by their child’s bedside while they are in hospital.

But it has warned that its services are likely to be in much higher demand than usual, as the number of people catching coronavirus, and dying from it, continues to rise and some parents may be out of work.

Archie Foundation chief executive David Wood said: “It’s obviously an unknown at this time but we are anticipating an increase in the number of bereaved children if the impact of coronavirus carries on along the same lines as it has in other countries, and we seem to be heading in that direction.

“A number of children may lose a parent or grandparent, so we need to be able to provide the right level of support to ensure we can alleviate their distress.

“Families, children and our local communities need our help now more than ever.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.