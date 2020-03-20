Coronavirus: Arcadia’s north-east stores close temporarily

Fashion brand Arcadia has announced that the north-east branches of its stores have closed.

The clothing giant owns Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, Topman and Topshop in the Bon Accord Centre, as well as Outfit in Union Square. It also owns Miss Selfridge and Evans.

All stores across the country were closed from 4pm this afternoon.

A spokesman for the fashion retail group said: “The health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities remains our highest priority and we continue to closely follow the government guidelines.

“In line with many other retailers the group has made the difficult decision to close until further notice all of our stores from 4pm this afternoon. All store staff remain employees during this time and will be paid their normal pay for March plus any outstanding overtime payments, after which we will review this situation and will be keeping our store teams updated.

“In the meantime we will be focusing on our digital and social platforms to keep our customers engaged during this challenging time.”

