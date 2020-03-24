Coronavirus: Another Aberdeen shopping centre closes its doors

An Aberdeen shopping centre is closing its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bon Accord shopping centre on George Street will shut although essential stores at the mall will stay open.

Manager Craig Stevenson said they are following the Government advice on measures to tackle the pandemic.

He said: “In light of the most recent government guidance, we have taken the decision to temporarily close. This will be with the exception of essential stores. Our Loch Street car park will also remain open.

“It has been fantastic to see our retailers going above and beyond to support visitors during these difficult times. We are very proud to be a part of this community.”

