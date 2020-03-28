Coronavirus: All key workers offered free parking in Aberdeen city centre

Parking provider NCP is extending its free parking offer to all essential workers.

The move comes after it announced free parking to NHS staff in over 150 of its car parks on Friday.

Now all NCP’s city centre car parks will remain open and free for all workers who are required to be at work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Essential workers can therefore arrive and exit without any charge.

NCP CEO Jonathan Scott said: “We’re open where we can for all who need parking at this vital time. Please park with us at no charge.

“We hope this goes some way to helping all those who still need to work and care for people.

“We urge you to check on our website to make sure the car park you normally visit is still open as, although most of our sites are, we are still having to close some down where landlords request that we do.

“We hope you all stay safe and well.”

Commuters should be advised that airport car parks, hospital, rail and shopping centre car parks may not be included as NCP are subject to landlord decisions in those areas.

Once the car parks are open for business again, NCP will use this as an opportunity to review the definition of key workers in line with government advice and who the free parking offer may apply to.

To check if the car park you visit is included in the scheme, visit www.ncp.co.uk

