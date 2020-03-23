Coronavirus: All Aberdeen libraries close as result of outbreak

All Aberdeen libraries have been closed in a bid to protect the both staff and the public from the coronavirus outbreak.

Aberdeen City Libraries released a statement on social media this morning announcing the closure of all public libraries, including Aberdeen Central Library.

A number of libraries had previously been shut, including community libraries in Bridge of Don, Culter, Dyce, Torry, Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside.

The statement said: “In response to the latest government advice on the coronavirus, Aberdeen City Libraries has taken the difficult decision to close all our libraries as of 5pm on Friday 20 March.

“The wellbeing of our visitors and staff is our number one priority and this decision has been taken to prevent further spread of the virus; protect employee and public health; and to ensure we can continue to deliver public services, especially to those who need us most.

CUSTOMER SERVICE UPDATE (Coronavirus COVID-19): In line with government advice, please note that ALL Aberdeen City Libraries are temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

Visit our website for more information – https://t.co/D9hKlCYdru pic.twitter.com/WxoAmYb1Nk — Aberdeen City Libraries (@silvercitylibs) March 23, 2020

“As a result, we are implementing changes to the way we currently deliver our public library service and below is information on how those changes will affect our library users.

“The situation is constantly evolving and we will be updating this page with more information as and when we have it, in accordance with the latest government advice.”

All online resources including eBooks and eAudiobooks will continue to be available.

For more information on the change to services, contact Aberdeen City Libraries by phone 01224 652500 or email CentralLibrary@aberdeencity.gov.uk.

