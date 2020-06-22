Coronavirus: Airline restarts route from Aberdeen International Airport

Flights between Aberdeen and the north east of England will resume today.

The Eastern Airways service between the Granite City and Teeside International Airport takes to the skies.

The return of the air link follows the resumption of services at the facility near Darlington after flights were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first Eastern Airways flight from Teeside was bound for Belfast with the next flight coming to Aberdeen.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen visited the airport to wave off the first Eastern Airways flight to Northern Ireland.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “I’m delighted that this vital route between Teesside and Aberdeen has been able to take off once again.

“Many people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool play a key role in the offshore industry, with this long-standing flight being a vital connection for our workers and businesses.

“Now Teesside International Airport is restarting its operations, we’re ready to welcome anyone from the Granite City to our region, whether they are coming to do business or see what our wonderful region has to offer.

“The past few months have undoubtedly been challenging for the airport as we worked with partners to take the decision to temporarily suspend passenger operations for the safety of our staff and local people.

“But the flights we’ve relaunched today have shown that we can get through these difficult times and come back with a renewed sense of purpose.”

Roger Hage, general manager commercial and operations for Eastern Airways, welcomed the flights from Darlington.

He said: “In our partnership with Teesside Airport, getting the region back flying and connected throughout the UK is what we at Eastern Airways also jointly want to achieve.

“Having provided the careful reintroduction of routes, all the safety steps in the airport and on-board to support a safe flying environment and with the exciting start of London services in July, what better way to reward the loyalty in the north-east by offering a fare promotion to help make the journey even more rewarding.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: