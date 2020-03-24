Coronavirus: Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre closes doors

An Aberdeen shopping centre has temporarily closed its doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Union Square’s announcement came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown – telling people they must stay in their properties or risk fines.

A statement from the centre said it “will remain closed until further notice, with the exception of some supermarkets and pharmacies”.

The statement on Facebook said: “We all need to work together in order to keep safe, therefore we are temporarily closing our doors and will remain closed until further notice, with the exception of some supermarkets and pharmacies.

“Let’s do the right thing to help alleviate the spread of Covid-19. Think of others, be kind and reach out to any friends and family that may need your help. We’ll be doing the same.”

