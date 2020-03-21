Coronavirus: Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre launches fundraiser

An online fundraiser has been launched to help an Aberdeen theatre reopen after the coronavirus pandemic lessens.

The Tivoli Theatre made the decision to shut this week following the social distancing measures brought in.

They cancelled or rescheduled 28 shows due to take place on stage and closed the site off to the public.

Now the venue is looking to raise £5,000 to keep the lights on and make sure they can get back to normal in the future.

We understand that it's a difficult time for everyone but we are asking if you would please consider donating £1 to help protect the future of the Tivoli.Thank you for your support and keep safe.

General manager Lynn Sangster hopes that the theatre can continue serving the people of Aberdeen as soon as possible.

She said: “We took the decision to shut like many other businesses on Tuesday which will have a significant impact on us and the business around use.

“We want to make sure people stay aware of us and hopefully donate to us as we are privately owned and get no public sector money.

“Anything we raise will go directly towards the theatre and help us improve the place and eventually help us open again whenever we can, which we hope is June.”

