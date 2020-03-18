Coronavirus: Aberdeen’s Nuart Festival postponed

Aberdeen’s prestigious Nuart festival, due to take place next month, has been postponed to later in the year.

The organisers announced the move today in response to the coronavirus, although new dates have not yet been set.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Following the recommendations of governmental agencies, the decision has been taken to postpone the Nuart Aberdeen festival until further notice.

“The safety of the public, our artists, crew and partners is our upmost priority and we will work closely with our Nuart partners in Stavanger and Aberdeen City Council to rearrange this world class event.”

“As we work hard to support businesses through these unprecedented times, we will continue to assess the continually evolving situation in coming months and it is our hope that the festival will be able to take place later this year. A further announcement will be made in due course as things become clearer.”

Mr Watson said the decision to postpone Nuart, due to see artists working on walls across the city centre from April 23 to 26 and attracting tens of thousands of people, was not taken lightly and he knew people would be disappointed, but understanding.

He said: “Nuart Aberdeen holds a special place in the hearts of many and we are committed to bringing it back to the city later this year when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

Martyn Reed, Nuart director and curator, said the flagship arts event had attracted people of all ages, from infants into the elderly into the arts.

He said: “We consider Nuart as a large sprawling international family, and the last thing we want to do is to put any of these, or the public at risk.

“Due to this and other pending restrictions both at home and abroad, we feel that the timing is no longer right for the Festival weekend and public launch. With this in mind, we have agreed with our partners and the City of Aberdeen to postpone the festival weekend to a later date.”

Mr Reed also said the fallout of the changes brought by the coronavirus is having a deep impact on the creative world.

He said: “It will be more important than ever to support the arts and local businesses in coming back from these setbacks. We’d like to thank everyone involved for their unstinting support in bringing us this far and look forward to implementing everything we’ve developed at a later date.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Inspired has also decided to cancel its Inspired Nights on the Green street food market, which had been due to take place from April 24 to 26.

A spokesman said: “We will continue to closely monitor official government advice and what this means for Inspired Nights on the Green. As a recurring monthly event until September, it is our hope that some of the future planned events will be able to go ahead.

“As this is an ever evolving situation we can assure the public that any decisions taken will have safety at the heart, and a further announcement will be made in due course.”​