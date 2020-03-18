Coronavirus: Aberdeen’s Gordon Highlanders Museum closes its doors

An Aberdeen museum has closed its doors to the public due to coronavirus concerns.

The Gordon Highlanders Museum announced the move on social media today.

Scheduled events at the museum, including the Eric Auld exhibition preview, have been postponed following recent advice from the Scottish and UK Governments.

In light of the ever-evolving Covid-19 situation, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close The Gordon Highlanders Museum and Duchess Jean Tea Room to the public from 4.30pm today until further notice. We hope to welcome visitors back to the Museum soon. pic.twitter.com/UL4SqjCCAi — Gordon Highlanders (@ghmuseum) March 18, 2020

The announcement was made online and said: “In light of the ever-evolving Covid-19 situation, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close The Gordon Highlanders Museum and Duchess Jean Tea Room to the public from 4.30pm today until further notice.

“Our scheduled events, including the Eric Auld exhibition preview, have all been postponed until further notice and we will make contact with those who have made bookings with us in the upcoming days.

“This move follows the most recent advice from the Scottish and UK Governments, which recommends people avoid non-essential social contact and is intended to protect our volunteers, staff and visitors.

“Members of staff will remain contactable via email and telephone until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but the health, safety and welfare of our volunteers, staff and visitors is paramount at this time.”

A review of openings will take place on a weekly basis.