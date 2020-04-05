Coronavirus: Aberdeen youngster Maisie shares positivity during lockdown

An Aberdeen youngster has set up a YouTube channel to spread positivity during lockdown.

Seven-year-old Maisie Smith, from Kittybrewster, has started making videos to help others get through the coronavirus lockdown, as well as keeping herself and her family occupied.

So far, she has given some tips on anxiety during Covid-19 using a worry monster to help get rid of worries, shown her moves on a scooter and even created a guide to learning Doric.

Maisie, who lives with mum Kelly, 48, dad Steve, 47 and brother Cameron, 18, has been uploading the videos to her channel online, where she intends to keep uploading videos over the coming weeks.

Kelly said: “She’s always said she wants to start her own YouTube channel and we said it’ll be something we did in the summer.

“She was a little bit anxious about the current situation. I had to come off work early as I’m in the high risk category due to having a heart murmur and asthma, so she came out of school early to minimise risk.

“She was bullied in primary one in school, so we got her a wellbeing box which is for children’s mental health. It helps them explain how they’re feeling and we thought it would help with Covid-19.

“She’s got a worry monster we bought her. You write it down and zip it away in the monster, so she’s spoken about that.

“Maisie and I just wanted to help put some things out there for kids who might be feeling a bit anxious at this time.

“We hope it helps some of the other kids because Maisie finds it really helps her.”

In her video, Maisie gives an overview of her worry monster and how it can help children through this time.

She said: “You write it down and put it in his mouth and when it’s night you have to put it in his mouth and he eats it up at night.

“You have to check in the morning and see if it’s gone or not but it will be gone.

“I’ve got a book called No Worries and its got lots of things in it.”

Kelly added: “I’ve got a friend in Australia who works for Barnardo’s and she got in touch and asked if they could use Maisie’s video, so her video is being used there now.”

She’s also filmed some light-hearted videos, including doing some arts and crafts, as well as a cookery video which was filmed via FaceTime with family in New York.

Kelly added: “It’s two-and-a-half hours long so my husband is just editing it at the moment.

“We picked a recipe in advance and called them on FaceTime to make it.

“They kept asking what Doric words meant while we were filming it, so that’s where she got the idea for the video.

“We’re doing the second part of her Doric video and she’s been doing arts and crafts as well.

“It’s using the time in a positive way, so she can look back on it and see all the things she did.

“Life has totally changed for everyone, including a child.

“She’s been keeping busy and we’ve been making sure to go out for exercise as well.

“She’s got lots of ideas.”

The Doric video, which can help those from outside the north-east learn some of the dialect, features often-used words such as gads, abdy, loon, quine, gies a bosie, fit like, foos yer doos and more.

Maisie’s YouTube channel can be found here.

She has invited people who could be helped by watching her videos to subscribe.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.