Coronavirus: Aberdeen woman raising money for NHS with knitted ‘frontline bears’

A north-east woman is swapping baby shoes for bears in a bid to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramona Rose, from Danestone, first knitted a “frontline bear” for a competition on her company’s Facebook page.

She asked the public to tag a frontline worker to be in with a chance of winning a knitted bear, complete with a uniform of the winner’s choice.

Now, the bears have proven so popular that the 54-year-old has decided to sell them.

Ramona said: “I’d seen the pattern online and I thought it was a good way of giving away something for free in this current climate. I decided to try it and have since made my own pattern which allows me to make the bears quicker.

“I posted the giveaway on my business page and I’ve had about 100 entries which are mainly local. A lot of people inquired as to whether they could buy the bears so I’ve made the decision to start selling them, with 20% of all proceeds going to NHS Grampian.

“I’m not looking to profit from it, I’m just trying to cover my costs and the time I’m giving to making them.”

Ramona usually crochets baby shoes and hats, but turned her hand to bears amid the pandemic.

“I’ve only made a sample bear for pictures, but I’ve had about 10 orders today so I’m going to start processing them and hopefully they will be out within the next week or so.

“I’ve also placed another online order for wool because my concern was that I might not be able to get enough wool to make the bears but I’ve managed to secure that through an online order.

“The giveaway has been really popular. Normally I would offer a collection service if people didn’t want to pay for postage but obviously there are social distancing measures in place.

“I’ve had inquiries from Northern Ireland and America so I’m hopeful that they will prove to be quite popular.

“I’ve been doing bears with NHS Grampian uniforms and I’ve got orders in for a postman one and a policeman too.

“And I’ve had one lady in Fraserburgh who has ordered three, she’s putting one in a time capsule which her daughter is putting together.”

To find out more, visit facebook.com/rara.creations1

