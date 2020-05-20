Coronavirus: Aberdeen waste services restart again

Two waste services in Aberdeen have resumed.

The local authority has said it has started its bulky uplift service again, with a limited number of booking slots available.

It is also now dealing with reports of abandoned cars again.

The services were stopped in March in order to ensure essential frontline services could be continued, while minimising the spread of coronavirus, but also due to reduced staff available.

Now staff numbers have recovered, and the bulky uplift service has resumed, with social distancing in place.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “We welcome the return of these services as part of Aberdeen City Council’s recovery from coronavirus work.

“Staff will comply with social distancing to ensure their health and safety, along with the public’s.”

Members of the public can book the bulky waste service online, or report an abandoned car to the council via its website www.aberdeencity.gov.uk

Items it collects include beds, mattresses, furniture, cookers, fridges, freezers, electrical items and internal doors.

It will also uplift items such as American-style fridge-freezers, pianos, kitchen units, bathroom suite (toilet, bath, sink), all carpets, sheds and greenhouses (must be dismantled), industrial BBQ/grills and more, but at an additional cost.

