Coronavirus: Aberdeen visitor numbers down by 85% as shopping centres and restaurants hit

Visitors to shopping centres and restaurants in Aberdeen has dropped by more than 85% as people across the north-east stay inside.

Footfall at parks and transport hubs have also dropped significantly in the last six weeks.

New figures released by Google have highlighted where people around the region have been travelling to.

The mobility report showed that the number of visits to recreation and retail places, like clothes shops and restaurants had dropped by 86% on average.

Train and bus stations also experienced a stark drop in footfall, 73%, and parks fell by 46%.

With all workers being asked to do their job from home if possible, visits to workplaces dropped by 58%, while time spent at places of residence increased by 30%.

The figures show visitor numbers for the last six weeks up until Sunday March 29. They highlight that footfall in most places was steady from February 16 before declining about March 8 and then dropping sharply following the lockdown announcement on March 23.

Councillors across Aberdeen welcomed the news that residents were listening to government advice and only leaving their homes when shopping for essentials or for work.

Hazlehead/Queen’s Cross/Countesswells representative Martin Greig warned of the potential consequences of flouting the lockdown.

He said: “It is good to hear people are following the recommendations that have been put out and it is important we all work together to fight the virus.

“The consequences of this virus is immense as you can see from the considerable problems economically and socially it has caused so far.

“It will take a lot of time for the city to recover from this although there is a lot more pain still to come.”

Mr Greig lives in Craigiebuckler and has noticed a sharp decrease in traffic in the neighbourhood.

He added: “There’s far less traffic around, less noise and of course the shops are closed.

“Everyone has had to make a change in their lifestyles.

“The impact of this on local communities is impossible to predict.”

Two of Aberdeen’s major shopping centres, Union Square and Bon Accord, have both been shut to the public.

Midstocket/Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie is self-isolating due to his age and health.

He said: “These figures are good news as it seems folk are fully becoming aware of how important this issue is.

“Several of my friends and constituents have been out at Victoria Park and said that it is very quiet and everyone is behaving, not sitting down and adhering to social distancing rules.

“I’ve been unable to get out and about myself but I’ve heard good reports that folk are paying good attention to the rules.

“The local shops at Rosemount have also been doing a tremendous job monitoring customers and all in all, everything has been handled very well.”

All supermarkets in the north-east are limiting the amount of customers who go in and out, and have added extra protection for social distancing, including marked out floor routes.

Bridge of Don representative John Reynolds thanked the people of Aberdeen for being so understanding during trying times.

He said: “The north-east should be held up as a great example to the rest of the country as we are ahead of the curve with this.

“People are sticking to the rules well here and that shows they are looking to the future and not just thinking about themselves.

“It is something that needs addressed in the central belt and down south where they still seem to be gathering at parks.

“Congratulations to everyone in Aberdeen for doing what they are doing.”

In Aberdeenshire, footfall faced a similar significant drop.

At retail and recreation sites, there was an 80% drop in visitors, while bus and train stations experienced a 58% fall.

Parks had 45% less visitors than average, while workplaces had a 52% fall.

Residential properties experienced a rise of 27%.

Banff councillor John Cox highlighted how his district had a high number of essential workers but stripping that away, he had noticed fewer people going about.

He said: “Quite clearly, people are recognising the need to stay at home as much as possible.”

Aberdeenshire Council closed off all parks to the public and shut all leisure facilities.

Deputy leader of the council Peter Argyle welcomed the figures.

