Coronavirus: Aberdeen University student praises staff following emergency flight

A student at an Aberdeen university has praised its staff for helping him return home.

Jakub Orlicek, a third year archaeology student at the University of Aberdeen, was repatriated to Slovakia earlier this month – several weeks after the country closed its borders due to Covid-19.

He made contact with the Slovakian government on April 1 to appeal for help, after being concerned he would not be able to return home.

He was told a flight had been arranged to depart the next day and was asked to collect as many students from the country as possible.

Jakub praised the staff or going above and beyond to help students stuck in Aberdeen over the past few months.

He said: “As soon as I was told the flight was arranged I contacted the AUSA Slovak and Czech Society to ask for help in getting students on board. I also contacted the archaeology department for help and they sent a message out asking for any Slovak students to respond.

“Because this happened on April 1 it was a bit more difficult to convince people it wasn’t a joke! But thanks to the help of everyone at the University nine of us were able to catch the flight the next day.

“Now most of us are at home with our families, although we are still under quarantine because we’ve recently returned from abroad.

“They fully committed themselves to helping us, providing shopping essentials and checking in on us every day.

“I never expected such enormous help, and I’m incredibly proud and grateful to them. In the end we are all one big family here at the University of Aberdeen!”